Woman Causes 2 Accidents, Flees, Claims She’s Been Stabbed

In today’s strange news, police in Youngstown, Ohio are looking for a woman who was involved in 2 pretty serious accidents and then fled the scene after claiming she’d been stabbed by her husband.
The accident occurred outside a church at the intersection of Hillman Street and Cleveland Street, WKBN reports. The female driver was in a black car that came speeding down the street and hit a parked car, in which one adult and 3 children were waiting.

Eyewitnesses tell the media outlet that the woman didn’t stop after the crash, even though it was pretty severe. She kept going down the street, with one woman who had seen the accident going after the car to take her license plate. Before she got the chance to do that, the car crashed again, this time in a tree and a wall.

The car flipped on its side and the driver emerged, looking “confused,” the female eyewitness says. She kept asking people for a ride, telling them that she’d been stabbed in the leg by her husband and was in desperate need for a ride to the hospital. She also kept telling people who had gathered around her that she “couldn’t be here,” but she didn’t elaborate on that.

Eventually, she got into a car with temporary plates and was gone before anyone got the chance to stop her – and long before police arrived on the scene. The damaged car was left at the scene, but there’s no word yet on whether it yielded any information. The cops are now looking for the driver and trying to determine what caused her hasty exit from the scene of a double accident.

According to the media outlet, the children and the adult in the car she hit before she overturned were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and are expected to make a speedy recovery.

