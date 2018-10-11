Live Stream - Soyuz Rocket Malfunctions, Emergency Rescue Under Way

Mazda Pickup Lands on Top of Honda CR-V in 3-Car Crash, No One Is Injured

The crash, which occurred in Arizona, is also proof why crash tests results are so important – and why they should weigh heavily in the balance when looking to buy a new car. One of the vehicles involved, a current generation Honda CR-V scored highest for top roof crashes with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety – and it showed, when a Mazda pickup landed on top of it.Photos and details of the crash were made public on Facebook by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The whole thing went down on Williamson Valley Road in Prescott, and was set in motion when a black truck clipped the white Mazda pickup you see in the photos perched on top of the red Honda.The female driver of the Mazda says that’s when she lost control of the car, hit another, and was sent flying and flipping through the air, until she landed on the Honda.Police and firefighters called on the scene found three damaged vehicles: the Mazda, the Honda and a black car that the female driver hit. The black truck that allegedly caused the crash had sped off and police are now looking for the driver.In total, there were four people involved in the crash, not including the missing driver. The scene looked like out of a Hollywood movie, but all the damage caused was real.“Most remarkable, no one was injured in this incident,” the statement from the police says. “All the people involved were wearing their seat belts. This is the second accident this week where the use of seatbelts has helped avert a tragedy and firefighters would once again like to remind everyone that the use of this simple device saves lives daily.”So let this serve as a lesson.

