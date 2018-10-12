Richard Branson to Launch Himself to Space “In Months”

Atlanta Model Shot in The Neck While Driving

The family is also pleading with the public to come forward if they have details on the shooting. They say Quayle didn’t “deserve” what happened to her and speak of how thrilled she was to have moved to Atlanta just 2 months earlier, to kickstart her modeling career. In fact, it was the shooting that caused the accident, sources close to the investigation tell Fox5Atlanta . Quayle was on her way to work when she was hit by a bullet, which caused her to lose consciousness and roll into oncoming traffic.She was driving her Mazda 626 and was close to the dentist’s office she worked at when it happened. She hit a Suzuki XL-7 and was hit by a Ford Escape , which overturned, AJC.com reports.Quayle was moved to the hospital, where doctors informed the police that she had been shot in the neck. She was then transferred to another hospital with severe brain damage from the injury. Hours later, the family decided to take her off life support and she was pronounced dead.And this is where the strange case gets even stranger: while it’s clear that Quayle was shot, there are no reports and no evidence (so far) of shootings in the area, or of dangerous or erratic driving. Police believe she was either a collateral victim in some kind of gang violence episode or the victim of road rage.As of the time of this writing, police are still looking for the shooter and combing through CCTV footage from cameras in the area hoping to find some clue as to what prompted such a violent gesture. Potential witnesses are asked to come forward.The family is also pleading with the public to come forward if they have details on the shooting. They say Quayle didn’t “deserve” what happened to her and speak of how thrilled she was to have moved to Atlanta just 2 months earlier, to kickstart her modeling career.