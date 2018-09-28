Police Officer Saves Woman from Swerving Truck After She Crashed Her Car

autoevolution
 

Lighting struck twice for a woman in Texas: earlier this month, after a heavy storm, she lost control of her car and smashes into a tree, and was then nearly killed by a truck, as she was telling a cop about it.
The entire incident was captured on the dash cam of Anna Police Officer Brandon Blair, who had responded to the woman’s call. He found Megan Herrera and her car on the side of the road. He approached her and she was telling him what had happened, KXII reports.

Herrera lost control of her car because of the wet road, swerved and smashed into a tree on the side of the road. In a twist of fate, as she was telling Blair this, a truck came at them after its driver too lost control of the vehicle in the exact same spot.

“Within a few seconds I just heard a noise and through my peripheral vision I just seen a pick up sliding sideways coming towards us,” Blair recalled of the accident.

He was quick-thinking enough to pull Herrera to the side of the road, in front of her damaged car. The truck came and smashed sideways into the woman’s car, stopping.

It was only when they came back on the road that they realized how close they came to being killed. Herrera is seen in the footage covering her face and crying, but Blair says he too was shaken – especially since he didn’t think they could make it unharmed.

“Initially I was scared cause I didn't know how fast the vehicle was going I didn't know if we were gonna be able to make it out in time,” Blair said.

The other officers from the Anna Police Department praised Blair for his brave gesture, saying they would have been both killed if he hadn’t acted as quickly as he did.

