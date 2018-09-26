Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun

Parascending Couple Hit Live Power Cables, Crash on Russian Beach

Parascending is supposed to be harmless fun, but it turned out to be the exact opposite of that for a couple on vacation on a Russian beach. 4 photos



“Alex Batman” fled the scene immediately after the incident and is now wanted by the police. “Locals claimed the man in charge of the boat was ‘drunk’ at the time of the accident. Police are looking for the man and have not confirmed that he was intoxicated in charge of the boat,” the Mail says. “A criminal case has been launched into the incident.” The unidentified man and woman paid for a parascending ride from a local known only as “Alex Batman,” who flies a parachute with the symbol of the famous superhero. This time, instead of taking the couple out to water, Alex decided he would have them fly over land and the beach.The Daily Mail says that the winds were unusually high that day, which may have contributed to Alex’s decision. However, he did not take into account the live electricity cables near the beach – and that’s what nearly cost the two tourists their life.The British tab also has video of the shocking incident. The man and woman became tangled in the power lines after they lost wind, which sent sparks flying. You can hear screaming, though it’s hard to tell whether it’s coming from them or fellow beachgoers who watch in shock.According to eyewitnesses, when Alex saw the couple tangled in the power lines, he yanked on the rope to set them free. In the process, one of the cables broke.As the man and woman became untangled, they came crashing to the ground. The man is dangling, probably unconscious, but the woman is still able to try some kind of safe landing.Both were taken to a Tuapse District hospital in Novomikhailovsky settlement, with serious injuries: the woman suffered powerful shocks and severe scratches, and the man is fighting for his life after suffering shocks and multiple fractures.“Alex Batman” fled the scene immediately after the incident and is now wanted by the police. “Locals claimed the man in charge of the boat was ‘drunk’ at the time of the accident. Police are looking for the man and have not confirmed that he was intoxicated in charge of the boat,” the Mail says. “A criminal case has been launched into the incident.”