World’s Worst Female Driver Runs Kid Over, Keeps Going

27 Sep 2018, 11:48 UTC ·
by
One woman from India could easily qualify for the title of the world’s worst driver, male or female, based on footage captured by a nearby CCTV camera.
The incident happened in the Chembur area of Mumbai, in India, the Daily Mail reports. The date stamp on the video shows that it occurred earlier this week, on a street were children play football. There is no traffic on it, except for a few vehicles parked on the side.

Still, this woman somehow managed to run over one of the kids, as he had bent down to tie his shoelaces. According to the Mail, the footage emerged on social media, where it was posted by “the owner of the CCTV camera to warn the parents of the children playing in the street of the dangers of leaving them unattended.”

It should also serve as warning for other drivers, lest they come across a driver as inexperienced and downright irresponsible as this woman.

In the video, a group of boys are playing football, when one distances himself from the group and bends down to tie his laces. He does so in front of a parked car, the driver of which had just stepped inside.

Surprisingly, the woman starts the engine and slowly drives off, hitting the boy with the bumper. The boy goes under the car and emerges on the other side, apparently unharmed. He gets up and runs toward the other children, but later falls on the ground in pain. An older boy eventually picks him up in his arms and leaves, with the other kids in tow.

During all this time, the woman doesn’t appear in the frame, which can only mean one thing: she kept going. Common sense says that, even if she didn’t see the boy because of his position and the angle, she must have felt going over something with her car – despite the fact that she didn’t run him over with the wheels.

With all that, she kept going. And it’s that which makes her such a solid contender for the title of world’s worst driver, not the fact that she didn’t see the boy, or the open passenger door.*Warning:
Please be advised that the video contains images that might cause upset.

