Speeding Quad Biker is Hit by Oncoming Car, Walks it Off

26 Sep 2018, 11:46 UTC ·
by
A quad biker from Russia can count his blessings after a near-fatal collision during a recent outing. He is a very lucky man and footage of his crash is proof of that.
The accident was captured on camera by a fellow quad biker, during a group ride on a busy road in Russia. Daniil Zavyalov, 20, was the guy who saw his friend get smashed by an oncoming car and he’s just as surprised as you will probably be to see him alive and well.

The biker was trying to overtake Daniil on his own quad bike and the car in front. He hit Daniil’s bike and was sent spinning into the opposite lane, where he was hit by an oncoming car. The force of the impact was so strong that he biker was sent flying off his bike and onto the side of the road, while his vehicle ended in the opposite direction. Even the poor guy’s shoes were sent flying.

“It was the third of three bikes attempting to overtake two cars but the last minute call to brake caused the biker to hit the bike next to him and veer into the wrong lane,” Daniil says of the crash.

“With the bike speed at roughly 80-90km, the driver made a miraculous escape from the near fatal collision, leaving the incident with a minor abrasion and a leg bruise. We could only watch in horror and hope to learn their lesson from the incident – next time, they’ll have to be more careful,” he adds.

The second part in the video below is footage from another dash cam, and shows another biker pull over to the site of the crash. You can see the biker on the side of the road, sitting upright, visibly shook but apparently unharmed.

To crash and be thrown flying into the air like this, and basically walk it off – that should be the very definition of good luck.

