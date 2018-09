Audi SQ2 Debuts With 300 HP and Standard quattro

HP

For now, we only have one photo, showing the front view of this little rascal. It looks sufficiently sporty, not because its body kit is particularly aggressive, but due to the black used for all its chrome trim pieces and extra quattro logos on the side, like you get on the SQ7 Behind that octagonal grille sits a 2.0-liter turbo engine... naturally. And the good news is that the output is nearly identical to the S3: 300and 400 Nm of torque. The ten ponies were probably lost due to emissions compliance tuning.The rest of the power is the same as the S3 too, including quattro(of the Haldex variety) and a 7-speedS Tronic twin-clutch auto. Using this setup, the SQ2 will get from 0 to 100 kph in 4.8 seconds, an insignificant 0.2 of a second slower than the Sportback, while both have the same limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).How many exhausts has it got? Four, according to our spyshots , which is four more than the SQ5 is showing. Audi has also let slip that the SQ2 rides 20mm lower on 18 or 19-inch wheels, presumably with adaptive dampers as well. Stopping power is improved thanks to 340 mm (13.4 in) front and 310 mm (12.2 in) rear discs. Like on most S models, you will have to pay around €400 extra for the red calipers.The steering gets a little sportier and can be adapted through the five driving modes (Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency and Individual). Inside, the SQ2 receives standard S logos, aluminum trim, and part-leather seats. Optionally, you can get the Virtual Cockpit, an 8.3-inch MMI navigation screen, and Alcantara-trimmed seats.