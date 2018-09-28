4 Spyshots: 2019 Audi SQ8 Has Quad Exhaust, Could Be a Hybrid

Audi SQ2 Debuts With 300 HP and Standard quattro

The Q2 became Audi's smallest SUV back in 2016, and immediately following its release, rumors of a performance version started circulating. After a relatively short development cycle, the SQ2 has been revealed today ahead of the Paris Motor Show. 3 photos



Behind that octagonal grille sits a 2.0-liter turbo engine... naturally. And the good news is that the output is nearly identical to the S3: 300 HP and 400 Nm of torque. The ten ponies were probably lost due to emissions compliance tuning.



The rest of the power is the same as the S3 too, including quattro AWD (of the Haldex variety) and a 7-speed DSG S Tronic twin-clutch auto. Using this setup, the SQ2 will get from 0 to 100 kph in 4.8 seconds, an insignificant 0.2 of a second slower than the Sportback, while both have the same limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).



How many exhausts has it got? Four, according to our



The steering gets a little sportier and can be adapted through the five driving modes (Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency and Individual). Inside, the SQ2 receives standard S logos, aluminum trim, and part-leather seats. Optionally, you can get the Virtual Cockpit, an 8.3-inch MMI navigation screen, and Alcantara-trimmed seats. For now, we only have one photo, showing the front view of this little rascal. It looks sufficiently sporty, not because its body kit is particularly aggressive, but due to the black used for all its chrome trim pieces and extra quattro logos on the side, like you get on the SQ7