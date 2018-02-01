autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A6 Avant Spied in Detail: Fake Exhaust and Awesome Taillights

1 Feb 2018, 21:03 UTC ·
by
The all-new generation of Audi A6, which is undoubtedly going to debut this year, has been spied today in Germany. The prototype is a family-friendly Avant model, getting ready to compete with the BMW 5 Series Touring, E-Class T-Model, Jaguar XF Sportbrake and Volvo V90.
"Evolutionary" is the first word that comes to mind when looking at the front end because the headlights have a similar outer shape to the current model. However, the inner bits have more in common with the A8. Similarly, the front bumper seems like a family car version of what's on the A7.

The best taillights on a big wagon. Currently, our vote goes to the Volvo V90, but it looks like the 2019 Audi A6 Avant has the same setup as the A7. Vertical lines will pulsate when you turn the indicators, creating a wave of awesomeness.

Unfortunately, the wagon (and the A6 sedan behind it) suffer from the fake exhaust syndrome. Those beautiful, large chrome tips are fakes. The real exhaust is underneath and points at the ground like in the old days.


This prototype obviously has quattro too, since there are pro shafts in the rear wheels. We suspect that the 3.0 TDI is going to play a major role in the launch of the car. We know we're supposed to call it the A6 50 TDI, but it all seems silly. Basically, we're talking about a 286 HP single-turbo V6.

A less powerful 218 HP version will also be available, along with the first 2.0 TDI engines to use the mild-hybrid configuration Audi has developed.

Further down the line, the S6 Avant will come out with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, like the one in the RS4 Avant. Even further down the same path, the V8-powered RS6 should have more than 560 HP. Of course, most of these engines will be matched to an 8-speed automatic.
