2020 Audi S8 Goes Sideways on the Nurburgring, Looks Ready for Production

23 May 2018, 17:52 UTC
by
With Ingolstadt license plates, the all-new Generation of the Audi S8 took to the Nurburgring today. Its aim? To show that it's two tons of awesome.
The world has no shortage of very large, luxurious sedans. BMW makes the extremely competent M760Li, while Porsche's Panamera is still king of the hill. We suspect that the S8 won't challenge either of those at first, but it should come pretty close.

While both the S6 and S7 will downsize from a V8 to a 2.9-liter V6, the S8 is safe in that regard. Under its hood, we will find the same new 4.0 TFSI that's shared with the Panamera and Cayenne Turbo models.

The jury is out when it comes to the output, but a power bump from 520 to 550 HP seems like a safe bet. However, they could quickly go all the way up to 600 HP, since the job of the S8 performance will be taken up by the new S8 e-tron.

The model is a coming a little further down the line but should have a similar configuration to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Isn't that cool? Unfortunately, the S8 isn't all that in the looks department.

It's got few distinguishing features, which include the side skirts, a revised grille, and quad exhaust pipes. Were it not for the ventilated, cross-drilled performance brakes, we might mistake it for something else. At least the wheels are big, right?

This is undoubtedly going to be another kind of performance car, one which only rarely stretches its legs. The rest of the time, you should be pretty comfortable thanks to the adaptive anti-roll bars and the new A8's Level 3 self-driving system.

Hopefully, these spyshots will be accompanied by some video footage soon. We'd love to know just how sideways the S8 got during its 'Ring testing.
