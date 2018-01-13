2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots

Audi's A1 supermini has been a hugely successful venture. As such, a second generation has been under development for the past two years and is months away from being revealed.

12 photos



LED headlights are nothing new for Audi, but it will be interesting to see if they call them "Matrix LED." Adaptive beams are not that unheard of, even for small or affordable cars. For example, MINI just added some to the hatchback's mid-life facelift.



The new A1 looks muscular, thanks to broad shoulders that stuck out much further than the greenhouse structure, like an angular Volvo V30. Unlike the V30, however, this supermini is strictly going to be available as a 5-door. The first A1 came out as a 3-door and only later gained a Sportback version.



The outer skin is reminiscent of other modern Audis, such as the A7 and



While longer and more spacious, this new A1 should also be slightly lighter and better on fuel. Most of the version will be sold with the 1-liter turbo engine, providing sufficient output with between 82 and 115 HP . Further up the range, we might find the 1.5 TFSI and even the 2.0 TFSI with 190-200 HP.



We're not quite sure what's happening on the diesel front, but at launch, the 1.6 TDI should be available. Later on, its place could be taken by a milf-hybrid TSI engine, including in the A1 ultra model.



