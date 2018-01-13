autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots

13 Jan 2018, 20:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi's A1 supermini has been a hugely successful venture. As such, a second generation has been under development for the past two years and is months away from being revealed.
12 photos
2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots2019 Audi A1 Shows LED Headlights in Detail in Latest Spyshots
While still wearing a camouflage wrap, the 2019 Audi A1 is showing most of its key design features in these latest spyshots, captured while several prototypes were undergoing winter testing.

LED headlights are nothing new for Audi, but it will be interesting to see if they call them "Matrix LED." Adaptive beams are not that unheard of, even for small or affordable cars. For example, MINI just added some to the hatchback's mid-life facelift.

The new A1 looks muscular, thanks to broad shoulders that stuck out much further than the greenhouse structure, like an angular Volvo V30. Unlike the V30, however, this supermini is strictly going to be available as a 5-door. The first A1 came out as a 3-door and only later gained a Sportback version.

The outer skin is reminiscent of other modern Audis, such as the A7 and e-tron SUV. But underneath that, we find Volkswagen's MQB A0 platform, designed for small cars like the VW Polo, SEAT Ibiza or the Arona crossover. That means the rear suspension is a semi-rigid beam axle unless Audi once again engineers something special for the S1 performance version.

While longer and more spacious, this new A1 should also be slightly lighter and better on fuel. Most of the version will be sold with the 1-liter turbo engine, providing sufficient output with between 82 and 115 HP. Further up the range, we might find the 1.5 TFSI and even the 2.0 TFSI with 190-200 HP.

We're not quite sure what's happening on the diesel front, but at launch, the 1.6 TDI should be available. Later on, its place could be taken by a milf-hybrid TSI engine, including in the A1 ultra model.

Hopefully, the interior will be at least as colorful as the Polo's while matching the Q2's technology.
2019 audi a1 Audi Audi spyshots spyshots
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  