Katie Price Arrested For DUI After Crashing Her Pink Range Rover

10 Oct 2018, 11:15 UTC ·
by
Katie Price, formerly known as Jordan, aka one of the most famous glamor models in the UK, has been trying to sell her Barbie pink Range Rover for a very long time, hoping it would keep her from filing for bankruptcy.
Her chances of offloading the car have just gone down considerably, because she crashed it in London some hours ago. No word yet on whether the damage to the vehicle is considerable, but the Mirror does say this: Katie was arrested for DUI and is still in police custody as we speak.

The crash and the arrest comes shortly after Katie was allowed back behind the wheel. In February this year, she was issued a 6-month ban on driving offenses, so she’d just gotten her license back. However, it wasn’t lack of practice what got her in trouble again, but her refusal to call for a cab after she’s had one too many drinks.

According to the report, cops found the damaged Range Rover in south east London. It would have been difficult to miss: not only is it painted in Barbie pink, but it’s also tagged with the now-famous “KPII HOT.” No, there will be no points awarded for guessing what that stands for, because it’s too easy.

“At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich,” a spokesperson for the Met Police tells the Mirror. “A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.”

The report doesn’t say whether the driver was injured or if other vehicles were involved. However, since this is Katie Price we’re talking about (she’s still very popular in the UK despite her recent antics and the fact that she’s outstayed her welcome), more details on the case should emerge soon.
