Man Fakes His Own Death by Bike Crash to Propose to Girlfriend

10 Oct 2018
This is probably not the kind of proposal any girl dreams of, but it definitely worked for a young woman named Shiela Parayanon from the Philippines: her boyfriend faked his own death to pop the question.
It happened on a relatively busy street in Southg Cotobato in the Philippines, and the dude, identified by the Daily Mail as Jeffrey Delrio, even managed to get the traffic cops involved in his rather cruel prank.

The video actually went online earlier this month, but it’s gained a lot of traction just recently, going viral. You can see it at the bottom of the page.

So Jeffrey’s idea of surprising his girl was to scare the bejeezus out of her first. He staged his own death by motorcycle accident, so when she arrived with a friend on a moped, she found him face down in the middle of the street, while the cops were redirecting traffic around his seemingly-lifeless body.

He didn’t go through the trouble of making the fake death scene too convincing, so the bike was still in one piece and there were no other vehicles around or apparent casualties. In other words, had Shiela had time to process what she was seeing, she would have realized there was something fishy about it.

However, time was one thing she didn’t have. She jumped off her friend’s moped and rushed to her “dead” man, trying to touch him before one police officer stopped her. Another bend over the body to check for signs of life, which is when Jeffrey started to move.

He got up and then on one knee and reached out his hand, with a diamond ring in it, towards Shiela. Still sobbing, she first turned to one of the officers for a hug and then jumped into Jeffrey’s arms. She said yes to the proposal, despite being played such a cruel prank by the man she would soon call her husband.

“It was unusual. People keep thinking of strange ways to make marriage proposals,” Mark Apura, one friend of the couple told the media after the video went viral. He also said that Jeffrey and Shiela were “full of love” after prank and the proposal.

