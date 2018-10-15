Woman is Hit by Her Own Car After She Runs Red Light, Hits Another Car

Princess Eugenie Arrived at Her Royal Wedding in a 1977 Rolls Royce Phantom VI

Prince Eugenie, daughter of Duchess Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, and the ninth in succession to the throne of the United Kingdom, was married to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on Friday. 32 photos



The car has been in the Royal family since 1978, when it was presented



After the wedding, Eugenie and her new husband, who forwent tradition and did not receive a wedding band from his future wife during the ceremony, went to Windsor Castle for a small reception. They left in a silver Aston Martin, as photographers rushed to take portraits of the happy couple.



You can see both cars in action in the videos at the bottom of the page. Somehow hilariously, the Princess had some trouble getting into the sportscar, which was obviously not built for tiaras and long dress trains. Luckily, Eugenie had Beatrice, her sister and bridesmaid, to help her in – and she managed to do just that after a few tries.



For the wedding, Eugenie wore a custom Peter Pilotto with an open back and a diamond-and-emerald tiara that was a loaner from the Queen herself. So, for her “something borrowed,” Eugenie actually got two items: the Rolls and the stunning tiara, which she matched with droop earrings Jack had bought her as a present.



