Woman is Hit by Her Own Car After She Runs Red Light, Hits Another Car

Here’s the kind of story that could almost make you believe that age-old stereotype about how women are the lousiest drivers on the face of the planet: a woman was run over by her own car after an accident.
It happened in Pasco, Washington the other day, after one female driver ran a red light and smashed into another car in the process. Police tell KEPR TV that the woman didn’t stop after the accident but kept driving as if nothing had happened.
“Pasco Police say it happened at East Lewis St. and Wehe Ave,” the report notes. “Police say a car was going northbound on Wehe Ave. when a driver traveling east on East Lewis St. ran a red light and hit the car. That driver then continued down Lewis.”
The female driver only stopped the car when she and a passenger that was traveling with her noticed there was smoke coming out of the car. And that’s when it happened: both got out of the vehicle to inspect the damage and she somehow ended up being run over by her own car.
“Both the driver and passenger got out of the car, and police say the driver was then hit by her own car. The injured woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries, according to police,” the report notes.
Further details on the strange incident are not available at this time, but we might as well say it: it’s stupid to get out of your car when the engine is still running or if you’ve left it in gear, even if you’ve been in a car accident. No amount of smoke or damage to the vehicle should make you forget this simple rule.
Hopefully, this woman will make a speedy recovery and will remember the lesson. While we’re at it, here’s to her not running red lights and crashing into other people’s cars as well.
