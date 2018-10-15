Woman is Hit by Her Own Car After She Runs Red Light, Hits Another Car

More on this:

1 Woman Causes 2 Accidents, Flees, Claims She’s Been Stabbed

2 Miami Uber Driver Rapes Drunk Passenger, Says It’s One of The “Perks of the Job”

3 2017 Dodge Challenger Driver Runs Over Man After Dunkin Donuts Dispute

4 Katie Price Was on a 5-Day Drinking Bender When She Crashed Her Pink Range Rover

5 Woman Forced Off Plane After Bringing Squirrel as Her Emotional Support Animal