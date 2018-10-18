2019 Yenko Stage II Camaro Is Out For Dodge Demon Blood

Banned from the ISS, China is Accelerating Work on Own Space Station

Those who would like 825 horsepower instead of 1,000, the Stage I is also available to order at $46,995. Exclusively available through General Motors dealers, the Yenko Camaro for the 2019 model year is certain to go up in value for years to come. Enter Specialty Vehicle Engineering and the 2019 Yenko Stage II, based on the Chevrolet Camaro and limited to 25 examples of the breed. 1,000 horsepower are hiding under the aggressive-looking hood, coming courtesy of 6.8 liters, supercharging system, high-flow catalytic converters, and high-flow injectors. There’s even a badge on the supercharger, reminding the owner how many ponies are available on full song.Based on the Camaro SS with the 1LE Track Package , the Yenko Stage II retails at $66,995 without the donor vehicle. Plenty of money for a muscled-up pony car, but on the other hand, this is one of the most Camaro versions ever made. After all, it pays tribute to the original Yenko family from the 1960s, brought to the forefront of the American automotive industry by racing driver Don Yenko.The cheapest Camaro SS 1LE is $44,995 according to the configurator tool on the Chevrolet website, meaning that the Yenko Stage II will set you back $111,990. If you want the supercharger’s cover painted, that adds to the price. Other options include the go-faster stripes and embroidered headrests.Fitted with 295/30 and 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on 20-inch wheels, the Yenko Camaro features Yenko/SC branding just about everywhere you can think of, including the door sills. The most surprising thing about the Stage II is that Specialty Vehicle Engineering offers three years or 36,000 miles of warranty for the engine, supercharger, and non-powertrain components.Those who would like 825 horsepower instead of 1,000, the Stage I is also available to order at $46,995. Exclusively available through General Motors dealers, the Yenko Camaro for the 2019 model year is certain to go up in value for years to come.