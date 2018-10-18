autoevolution

2019 Yenko Stage II Camaro Is Out For Dodge Demon Blood

18 Oct 2018, 15:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
The Demon is no longer the go-to muscle car because production ended with the 2018 model year. For 2019, the Hellcat Redeye takes the crown as far as horsepower and torque are concerned. But what if you want something that also handles, with even more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the undisputed king of muscle?
9 photos
2019 Yenko Stage II Camaro2019 Yenko Stage II Camaro2019 Yenko Stage II Camaro2018 Yenko Stage II Camaro2018 Yenko Stage II Camaro2018 Yenko Stage II Camaro2018 Yenko Stage II Camaro2018 Yenko Stage II Camaro
Enter Specialty Vehicle Engineering and the 2019 Yenko Stage II, based on the Chevrolet Camaro and limited to 25 examples of the breed. 1,000 horsepower are hiding under the aggressive-looking hood, coming courtesy of 6.8 liters, supercharging system, high-flow catalytic converters, and high-flow injectors. There’s even a badge on the supercharger, reminding the owner how many ponies are available on full song.

Based on the Camaro SS with the 1LE Track Package, the Yenko Stage II retails at $66,995 without the donor vehicle. Plenty of money for a muscled-up pony car, but on the other hand, this is one of the most Camaro versions ever made. After all, it pays tribute to the original Yenko family from the 1960s, brought to the forefront of the American automotive industry by racing driver Don Yenko.

The cheapest Camaro SS 1LE is $44,995 according to the configurator tool on the Chevrolet website, meaning that the Yenko Stage II will set you back $111,990. If you want the supercharger’s cover painted, that adds to the price. Other options include the go-faster stripes and embroidered headrests.

Fitted with 295/30 and 305/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on 20-inch wheels, the Yenko Camaro features Yenko/SC branding just about everywhere you can think of, including the door sills. The most surprising thing about the Stage II is that Specialty Vehicle Engineering offers three years or 36,000 miles of warranty for the engine, supercharger, and non-powertrain components.

Those who would like 825 horsepower instead of 1,000, the Stage I is also available to order at $46,995. Exclusively available through General Motors dealers, the Yenko Camaro for the 2019 model year is certain to go up in value for years to come.
2019 Yenko Stage II Camaro Specialty Vehicle Engineering Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Camaro Chevrolet tuning
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 