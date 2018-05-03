1968 Yenko Camaro Coming Back In 2018 As Continuation Series

After Jaguar and Aston Martin, the Yenko Camaro is next in line for a continuation series. But this time around, it’s not the automaker’s decision to build an old car from scratch according to the original blueprints. Instead of General Motors, the Yenko continuation will be manufactured by an outfit called Brand New Muscle Car.
Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brand New Muscle Car describes itself on Facebook as the place where “you can order your favorite muscle car built from scratch with all-new parts, just as you want it.” BNMC will work together with General Marketing Capital, Inc., which owns the licensing rights for both Yenko and Yenko Camaro.
According to GM Authority, the cars “will be custom built” and they’ll also be added “to the Official Yenko Worldwide Registry for authenticity.” For the time being, there’s no information on the number of vehicles planned for production or price. When all is said and done, there’s no denying the continuation series will be rarer than hen’s teeth, costing an arm and a leg.
The highlight of the original is the 427-cu.in. big-block V8, codenamed L72 and rated at a whopping 450 horsepower. Less than half of the 64 cars built for 1968 are known to exist today, which makes this old-school muscle car as desirable as they get. In addition to the engine, Don Yenko added heavy-duty suspension and 4.10 gearing for the rear end.
All Yenko Camaro models produced from ‘67 to ‘69 started with the L78-equipped Camaro SS as the donor vehicle. The fiberglass hood, 14x6-inch wheels, Yenko and 427 emblems, all these elements serve as visual indicators of the Yenko Camaro.
On a somewhat related note, a shop called Specialty Vehicle Engineering is specialized in tuning the Gen 6 Camaro to 1,000 horsepower. But as opposed to other companies in the business, SVE has the right to bestow the Yenko Camaro nameplate to its creation.
