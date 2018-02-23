autoevolution
 

800-horsepower 2018 Yenko Silverado Is Not Your Average Pickup Truck

23 Feb 2018, 17:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Can’t wait until the fall for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado to arrive at dealers? Want a smokin’ truck with the looks to make full-grown men drool? How about a bitchin’ supercharged V8 under the hood, packing 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque?
8 photos
2018 Yenko Silverado2018 Yenko Silverado2018 Yenko Silverado2018 Yenko Silverado2018 Yenko Silverado2018 Yenko Silverado2018 Yenko Silverado
Introducing the 2018 Yenko Silverado, based on the half-ton variant of the last model year of the third-generation Silverado. Specialty Vehicle Engineering, which is based in the township of Toms River in New Jersey, will build 25 examples of the 800-horsepower sports truck, each carrying a starting price of $46,995 plus the cost of the truck. Tick every single box in the options list, and you’re looking at close to $100,000 for this piece of badassery.

The conversion to Yenko specification starts with the short bed-single cab Silverado LT Z71, optioned with 4WD and the GM Performance Parts brake upgrade. This configuration, as per the build-your-own tool, retails at $45,485 including destination. In other words, even the donor vehicle is on the costly side of light-duty pickup trucks.

What does the package offer, you ask? First things first, a custom-built V8 based on the LT1 small-block goes into the engine bay, displacing 6.8 liters, forged aluminum pistons, CNC ported heads, meatier injectors, as well as a forged 4340 steel crankshaft.

Then there’s the supercharger, which comes as standard with a black cover and exclusive badging. The exhaust system comes in the form of stainless steel headers and a cat-back with 3-1/2-inch tips. Braking power is also addressed, the Yenko Silverado boasting six-piston Brembo calipers and 16.1-inch rotors up front.

Wrapped in 22-inch Michelin 305/40 Defender LTX performance tires, the six-spoke torque thrust wheels are complemented by a lower suspension kit. The ride height, therefore, is two inches lower up front and five inches at the rear. To these modifications, SVE further adds 1.5 inches worth of front swaybar.

From a visual standpoint, the pictures in the gallery speak for themselves. In addition to all these goodies, every build is covered by three-year/36,000-mile warranties for the engine, supercharger assembly, and non-powertrain components.
2018 Yenko Silverado tuning Yenko Silverado Supercharged Specialty Vehicle Engineering v8 pickup truck
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  