800-horsepower 2018 Yenko Silverado Is Not Your Average Pickup Truck

Introducing the 2018 Yenko Silverado, based on the half-ton variant of the last model year of the third-generation Silverado. Specialty Vehicle Engineering
, which is based in the township of Toms River in New Jersey, will build 25 examples of the 800-horsepower sports truck, each carrying a starting price of $46,995 plus the cost of the truck. Tick every single box in the options list, and you’re looking at close to $100,000 for this piece of badassery.
The conversion to Yenko specification starts with the short bed-single cab Silverado
LT Z71, optioned with 4WD
and the GM Performance Parts brake upgrade. This configuration, as per the build-your-own tool, retails at $45,485 including destination. In other words, even the donor vehicle is on the costly side of light-duty pickup trucks.
What does the package offer, you ask? First things first, a custom-built V8 based on the LT1 small-block
goes into the engine bay, displacing 6.8 liters, forged aluminum pistons, CNC ported heads, meatier injectors, as well as a forged 4340 steel crankshaft.
Then there’s the supercharger
, which comes as standard with a black cover and exclusive badging. The exhaust system comes in the form of stainless steel headers and a cat-back with 3-1/2-inch tips. Braking power is also addressed, the Yenko Silverado boasting six-piston Brembo calipers and 16.1-inch rotors up front.
Wrapped in 22-inch Michelin 305/40 Defender LTX performance tires, the six-spoke torque thrust wheels are complemented by a lower suspension kit. The ride height, therefore, is two inches lower up front and five inches at the rear. To these modifications, SVE further adds 1.5 inches worth of front swaybar.
From a visual standpoint, the pictures in the gallery speak for themselves. In addition to all these goodies, every build is covered by three-year/36,000-mile warranties for the engine, supercharger assembly, and non-powertrain components.