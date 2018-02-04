autoevolution
 

2018 Chevrolet Silverado HD vs. 2018 Ford F-150 Super Duty Drag Race Is Cringy

After taking the veils off the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, General Motors now takes a jab at the Ford Motor Company with the Silverado HD. The current generation, that is, for the all-new model is still in development. And to prove a point, Chevy decided to settle the score with a drag race.
The Silverado in question is the 3500HD configured with double rear wheels and Duramax engine, and the competition comes in the form of the “Ford Super Duty.” That’s how General Motors describes the Blue Oval’s truck in this drag race, omitting valuable information such as the drivetrain configuration.

All things considered, the F-Series Super Duty could be specified with 2X4 and the 6.2-liter flex-fuel engine with two valves per cylinder, not the Power Stroke turbo diesel that fits the heavy-duty pickup much better. Even if General Motors did the drag race with similarly-specced trucks, Ford loyalists will find it hard to grasp the Silverado HD finished first.

As a brief refresher, the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 delivers 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque on full song. Ford claims it is best-in-class. Which is correct bearing in mind the L5P Duramax V8 has less ponies (445 horsepower) and torque (910 pound-feet).

The truth of the matter is, the third-generation Silverado is not as advanced as the thirteenth-generation F-Series with the 2018 facelift. Another area where the Ford Motor Company has the upper hand is construction, with emphasis on the military-grade aluminum alloys the Blue Oval uses to make the F-150 and Super Duty.

With the light-duty Silverado all new from the ground up for the 2019 model year, it’s a matter of time until Chevrolet catches up with Ford in the heavy-duty segment. And just as it is the case right now, the two model lines will be as different as their customers are. On that note, Ram Truck is also putting the finishing touches on the all-new generation of the HD.

