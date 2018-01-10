Audi RS3 Sedan Walks All Over Mercedes-AMG A45 Despite Weight

The RS3 vs. A45 drag races have been coming in steady since 2015 when an all-new generation of the 2.5-liter powerhouse came out.

3 photos HP motor and some controversial headlights.



However, we're not dealing with a fair hatchback versus hatchback battle in this case, and that's because the RS3 comes in the form of a sedan. Yes, an Audi sedan against an AMG hatchback. What has the world come to!



Despite the A45 facelift dating back to 2015, it has one noticeable advantage: weight. It tips the scales at 1,480 kilograms, 35 kg lighter than the Audi. However, it's also down by 19 HP and 5 Nm. Yes, that's right - according to the official data, the all-new aluminum 5-cylinder only makes five more Nm of torque than its 4-cylinder AMG rival.



Back in the real world, the RS3 sedan is much faster. Despite leaving the line at the same time, the Audi pulls away cleanly, suggesting it's not a question of traction but available performance.



There are other reasons why Audi fans are flocking to dealerships and buying this car. It features the Virtual Cockpit system which can display anything from a map to power and torque from the engine. Unlike the A45 or BMW M2, you can get the RS3 with carbon ceramic brakes, which are supposedly better for track use because they are fade-resistant.



When talking about the hatchback, the RS3 is also about 80 kilograms lighter than the old model thanks to aluminum construction. Of course, there hasn't been an RS3 sedan before, and Audi decided to make one mainly because of its U.S. customers.



Despite paying a lot of money for your car, you can't expect the ultimate unadulterated driving experience from the RS3 sedan. However, under the right



First, the RS3 was faster, then Mercedes added 20 horsepower, and the A45 was quicker again. Last year, Audi Sport upped the ante again with a mid-life facelift that included a 400motor and some controversial headlights.However, we're not dealing with a fair hatchback versus hatchback battle in this case, and that's because the RS3 comes in the form of a sedan. Yes, an Audi sedan against anhatchback. What has the world come to!Despite the A45 facelift dating back to 2015, it has one noticeable advantage: weight. It tips the scales at 1,480 kilograms, 35 kg lighter than the Audi. However, it's also down by 19 HP and 5 Nm. Yes, that's right - according to the official data, the all-new aluminum 5-cylinder only makes five more Nm of torque than its 4-cylinder AMG rival.Back in the real world, the RS3 sedan is much faster. Despite leaving the line at the same time, the Audi pulls away cleanly, suggesting it's not a question of traction but available performance.There are other reasons why Audi fans are flocking to dealerships and buying this car. It features the Virtual Cockpit system which can display anything from a map to power and torque from the engine. Unlike the A45 or BMW M2, you can get the RS3 with carbon ceramic brakes, which are supposedly better for track use because they are fade-resistant.When talking about the hatchback, the RS3 is also about 80 kilograms lighter than the old model thanks to aluminum construction. Of course, there hasn't been an RS3 sedan before, and Audi decided to make one mainly because of its U.S. customers.Despite paying a lot of money for your car, you can't expect the ultimate unadulterated driving experience from the RS3 sedan. However, under the right (snowy) conditions, it can run around in all-wheel-drive circles.