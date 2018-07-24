NASA Working on Robots Capable of Fixing Satellites in Space

2019 Yenko Corvette Has up to 1,000 Horsepower on Tap

Even though Yenko is usually associated with big-block V8 Camaro models from days long past, the name lives on through Specialty Vehicle Engineering. The New Jersey-based company is much obliged to modify the Yenko formula to suit the the C7 Corvette, and one look at the specifications sheet of the Stage II reveals how badass this car is. 6 photos



Last, but certainly not least, it must be mentioned that the LT1 V8 isn’t standard in these applications. Bored and stroked to 6.8 liters, helped by a supercharger, and featuring a forged steel 4340 crankshaft, the eight-cylinder tower-of-power also boasts H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, and CNC ported cylinder heads in the style of the LT4. By Stage II, Specialty Vehicle Engineering refers to a 1,000-horsepower Corvette that will be built in extremely limited numbers. Like the lesser Stage I version (packing 835 horsepower), the Stage 2 will number no more than 25 examples of the breed.As a Second Stage Vehicle Manufacturer and Tier One Supplier to General Motors , the Yenko Corvette is available to order through certified dealers across the nation. For additional peace of mind, both models come with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty for the powertrain and a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty for the transmission.With the seven-speed manual transmission, the Stage II costs $68,995 on top of the price of the Corvette Grand Sport ($65,495). Those who prefer the eight-speed automatic transmission for its quickness over the stick shift, Specialty Vehicle Engineering is much obliged to make your wish come true for $77,995.Those who opt for the manual are treated to a performance-oriented clutch, whereas the automatic benefits from the heavy-duty treatment to the torque (850 pound-feet) under control in every driving scenario. In addition to the mechanical makeover, customers are also treatest to cast-aluminum quad exhaust tips with Yenko badging for added visual drama.A special graphics package covers the side panels, hood, roof, and rear deck of the vehicle, and as you would expect, the interior also signifies the unique character of the Yenko Corvette through add-ons such as the special seat trim and key fob.Last, but certainly not least, it must be mentioned that the LT1 V8 isn’t standard in these applications. Bored and stroked to 6.8 liters, helped by a supercharger, and featuring a forged steel 4340 crankshaft, the eight-cylinder tower-of-power also boasts H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, and CNC ported cylinder heads in the style of the LT4.