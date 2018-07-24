Rapper Offset Says Driving Arrest Was Actually for DWB in a White Porsche

Migos rapper Offset was pulled over a few days ago for improper lane change in Georgia and ended up being charged with this misdemeanor, plus illegal gun possession and marijuana possession.
Speaking with TMZ, his attorney insists that Offset’s only crime was DWB, or what is known as Driving While Black, aka racial profiling. He’s been saying that since the minute news of the arrest broke, but he’s actually offering a bit more details now.
Apparently, the cops pulled Offset over for driving erratically and noticed the smell of marijuana smoke coming from his car. This gave them probable cause to search the vehicle, which, in return, led them to the 3 guns inside and a small quantity of the drug. One of the guns belonged to Offset’s bodyguard, so he was only charged with illegal possessions of 2 weapons – a felony and a big no-no for the rapper, who is already a felon.
However, despite the law requiring that they perform a sobriety field test prior to the arrest, the cops didn’t perform one on Offset. He wasn’t even asked to walk the line. Given that they thought he was guilty of DUI, this shows that they only stopped his car because he was black and driving an expensive vehicle.
“We're talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry,” the attorney explains. “Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity... and that is a sad statement.”
Offset’s white Porsche was impounded. He made bail some hours after the arrest and is now awaiting his court hearing. His official narrative is that the 2 guns in the car actually belonged to his friend riding with him, who is a licensed gun holder.
