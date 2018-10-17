2019 Chevrolet Blazer Pricing Tops At $48,960

Back in September, the golden bowtie had confirmed the Blazer starts from $29,995 in its most no-frills configuration. At the other end of the spectrum, the Premier with the Driver Confidence II Package and all-wheel drive is $48,960.

Being all new for the 2019 model year, the golden bowtie hasn’t announced any deals for the Let that sink in for a minute, then remember that the Ford Edge retails at $29,995. Even more curiously, the Edge ST with the 401A equipment package and 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is cheaper than the range-topping Blazer. With all the bells and whistles, pricing levels up to $52,000. The question is, does the Blazer even make sense compared to the mid-size crossover utility vehicle from the Ford Motor Company?As far as styling is concerned, General Motors wins this round by a long margin. The Camaro-influenced exterior design carries on inside, which combines the aesthetic qualities of a sports car with those of a crossover. An automatic transmission comes standard, and depending on trim level, customers can opt between the 2.5-liter four-cylinder (193 horsepower) and 3.6-liter vee-six (305 horsepower).The V6 is better suited to the RS and Premier, but even if you go for the L and LT, you’re treated to 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and parking assistance in the guise of a high-definition video camera. Adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, and twin-clutchsimilar to the system in the Buick Regal are also available.Having said these, here’s the Cars Direct take on the Chevrolet crossover: “Although the Blazer is poised to provide an exciting new alternative in a popular segment, shoppers looking for the best value should look beyond the vehicle's attractive $30k base price. When it comes to safety features, buyers may be able to find a much better deal elsewhere.”Being all new for the 2019 model year, the golden bowtie hasn’t announced any deals for the Blazer either. Nissan is at the opposite end, offering deals worth up to $4,500 off the retail price of the 2018 Murano ($30,800).