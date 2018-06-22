2019 Chevrolet Blazer is the Camaro SUV that Proves SUVs Can Be Cool

Tennessee Woman Sues NASA to Keep Vial of Moon Dust Armstrong Gave Her

Remember that time when Ford confirmed the Mach 1 electric SUV would look like a jacked-up Mustang with four doors ? As it happens, General Motors pulled a quick one on the Blue Oval with the all-new Blazer. Just look at it and its Camaro-inspired front fascia! 11 photos



Maximum towing capacity is made possible by the optional 3.6-liter V6, an engine we know from other crossover utility vehicles based on the C1XX platform and the Camaro. In this application, the naturally aspirated powerplant develops 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Featuring stop/start and direct-injection technology, the V6 comes with the automaker’s nine-speed automatic transmission.



The entry-level engine, meanwhile, comes in the form of the 2.5-liter we’ve mentioned in an earlier story on the Blazer. A four-cylinder that churns out 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque, this lump is also connected to the Hydra-Matic 9T50 transmission that the



“The Blazer has attitude,” said John Cafaro, executive director of Global Chevrolet Design. “It looks commanding on the road, while fulfilling the promise of versatility at the heart of every Chevy crossover and SUV.” Speaking of which, the Blazer RS (pictured) takes the crown for the best-looking utility vehicle in the lineup.



Bringing the character of the Camaro closer to the Blazer, the interior is infused with elements from the sixth-generation pony car. But what the ‘Maro can’t do better than the Blazer is maximum cargo capacity (64.2 cubic feet or 1,818 liters). And yes, customers can specify a



