2019 Ford Edge ST Arriving This Summer, Priced at $43,350

In its second generation since 2014 for the 2015 model year, the Edge is better for 2019 thanks to a mid-cycle refresh. But in addition to the technological and comfort-oriented upgrades, Ford Performance also had a go at improving the SUV.
Enter the Edge ST, which sports the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 we know and love from the F-150, Fusion Sport, Edge Sport, Lincoln MKX, and Continental. Codenamed Nano, the six-cylinder twin-turbocharged mill is rated at 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Adequate performance figures for a mid-sized SUV, alright!
An eight-speed automatic transmission with Sport Mode comes standard, as does the rev-matching technology, paddle shifters, and an active noise system that fills the cabin with the sweet sound of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. All-wheel drive is also featured, and the price for all of this comes down to $43,350 including destination.
Cars Direct says the Edge ST is “$1,585 pricier than last year's Edge Sport, which had a sticker price of $41,765.” Even though it features a sportier suspension setting, dual-exhaust system, and 20-inch alloy wheels, the full potential of the gentle giant is unlocked by ticking the ST Performance Brake Package off the options list. In addition to the 18-inch rotors and red calipers, the package also adds 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels, summer tires, and a brushless radiator cooling fan.
The package in question is listed as “Late Availability” according to the cited publication, and if you were wondering, an Edge ST with all the bells and whistles costs about $52,000. That’s Expedition territory, the largest SUV that Ford sells in the United States. Even though it’s not as sporty as its smaller brother, the Expedition features the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as standard, meaning that it’s more potent than the Edge ST (375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque).
Then there’s the competition. Jeep and Dodge have the Grand Cherokee and Durango, and both models can be had with V8 options with up to 707 ponies. On the other hand, don’t forget that the Edge sits on a front-/all-wheel-drive platform while the Grand Cherokee and Durango are rear-/all-wheel drive, hence the limited room for improvement.
An eight-speed automatic transmission with Sport Mode comes standard, as does the rev-matching technology, paddle shifters, and an active noise system that fills the cabin with the sweet sound of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. All-wheel drive is also featured, and the price for all of this comes down to $43,350 including destination.
Cars Direct says the Edge ST is “$1,585 pricier than last year's Edge Sport, which had a sticker price of $41,765.” Even though it features a sportier suspension setting, dual-exhaust system, and 20-inch alloy wheels, the full potential of the gentle giant is unlocked by ticking the ST Performance Brake Package off the options list. In addition to the 18-inch rotors and red calipers, the package also adds 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels, summer tires, and a brushless radiator cooling fan.
The package in question is listed as “Late Availability” according to the cited publication, and if you were wondering, an Edge ST with all the bells and whistles costs about $52,000. That’s Expedition territory, the largest SUV that Ford sells in the United States. Even though it’s not as sporty as its smaller brother, the Expedition features the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 as standard, meaning that it’s more potent than the Edge ST (375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque).
Then there’s the competition. Jeep and Dodge have the Grand Cherokee and Durango, and both models can be had with V8 options with up to 707 ponies. On the other hand, don’t forget that the Edge sits on a front-/all-wheel-drive platform while the Grand Cherokee and Durango are rear-/all-wheel drive, hence the limited room for improvement.