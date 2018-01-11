autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Edge ST Debuts With 335 HP 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V6

11 Jan 2018
Ford's lineup of spiced up cars now includes the 2019 Edge ST, a new debut lined up for the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
Unless we're mistaken, this is the first ST crossover and the only car designed deliberately with U.S. buyers in mind. There was the Focus, the Fiesta and the Mondeo (like a Fusion), but they all started out in Europe.

So how have they managed to make the famous ST bade stick to a glorified minivan on stilts? Well, it seems they took the old Edge Sport and added more goodies. Under the hood is the same 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, but it's been dialed up from 315-hp and 350lb-ft of torque to 335-hp and 380 lb-ft of torque.

None of the bug numbers are out yet, but we expect the Edge ST to come close to the 17/24 mpg city/highway of the Edge Sport. In terms of 0 to 60 times, it should dip below 5.7 seconds.

What we do know is that the spec of the car is unique to the ST. You've got a new 8-speed automatic sending power to the AWD. And while there's no stick available, the paddle shifters will give you manual control over the changes.

Ford says that the suspension, engine braking, exhaust sound, steering input, and suspension have all been tweaked for this vehicle. As you can probably tell, the Edge ST also stands out from the crowd thanks to an aggressive body kit, 21-inch wheels, and dual exhaust. Inside, money has only been spent on a couple of part-leather ST-badged seats. Expect a retail price north of $40,000.

Also making its debut in Detroit is the regular 2019 Edge, seen in our photo gallery in Deep Red paint and Titanium trim. The lineup is equipped with Ford’s 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. This direct-injection turbocharged engine gets 250 hp, an increase of 5 hp, and 275 lb-ft of torque.

Linked to the e-shifter with a rotary dial is the 8-speed, which is kind of a big deal. Ford developed this in-house as opposed to the 6-speed which was made with GM. We expect to see this new auto in the next Focus as well.

