autoevolution
 

Ford Fiesta Mk7 Soldiers on in the United States, ST-Line Added to the Lineup

2 Jul 2018, 9:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you all know, the Fiesta Mk8 won’t arrive in the United States of America because, well, reasons. Be that as it may, the Ford Motor Company will soldier on with the Mk7 in this part of the world, adding the ST-Line trim level to the lineup.
8 photos
2016 Ford Fiesta ST-Line and 2016 Ford Focus ST-Line2016 Ford Fiesta ST-Line2016 Ford Fiesta ST-Line2016 Ford Fiesta ST-Line2016 Ford Fiesta ST-Line2016 Ford Focus ST-Line2016 Ford Focus ST-Line
First things first, what’s an ST-Line? Available in Europe for quite some time, ST-Line is the company’s way of offering ST exterior styling without the performance. You could even call it a bone-stock Fiesta wearing a tracksuit.

Cars Direct reports the newcomer is “$3,715 less expensive than the regular ST,” retailing at $18,500 including the $875 destination charge. The ST, meanwhile, is priced at $22,215. A five-speed manual transmission (yes, five forward ratios on a 2019 model year passenger car) comes standard as opposed to the six-speeder in the ST.

For $1,095, the peeps at Ford are much obliged to change it with the PowerShift automatic. A 1.6-liter four-cylinder takes care of propulsion, with output figures to be announced closer to the on-sale date. The 1.6-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder in the ST, meanwhile, continues to offer 197 horsepower and 202 pound-feet of torque.

The 2018 and older model year of the non-ST rely on a 1.6 with 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet to its name, so here’s looking forward to similar numbers in the ST-Line. In regard to design, 16-inch wheels painted in black complement the more aggressive front fascia, rear spoiler, and chrome-tipped dual exhaust system.

Hopping inside the Fiesta ST-Line bucket seats with sport embossed bolsters, manual air conditioning, 4-way manual driver’s seat, and a six-speaker stereo. The ST levels up to standard features such as sport seats, automatic air conditioning, 6-way power driver’s seat, Sony-branded eight-speaker audio system, and so forth.

Don’t expect the Fiesta to hang around for too long in the United States, though. By 2020, the Ford Motor Company will discontinue all but two of its passenger cars in the U.S., leaving the Focus Active and Mustang to carry the torch forward.
Ford Fiesta US Ford hatchback 2019 Ford Fiesta
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
 
 