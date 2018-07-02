Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

Ford Fiesta Mk7 Soldiers on in the United States, ST-Line Added to the Lineup

Ford Fiesta Mk7 Soldiers on in the United States, ST-Line Added to the Lineup

As you all know, the Fiesta Mk8 won't arrive in the United States of America because, well, reasons. Be that as it may, the Ford Motor Company will soldier on with the Mk7 in this part of the world, adding the ST-Line trim level to the lineup.







Don’t expect the Fiesta to hang around for too long in the United States, though. By 2020, the Ford Motor Company will discontinue all but two of its passenger cars in the U.S., leaving the First things first, what’s an ST-Line? Available in Europe for quite some time, ST-Line is the company’s way of offering ST exterior styling without the performance. You could even call it a bone-stock Fiesta wearing a tracksuit. Cars Direct reports the newcomer is “$3,715 less expensive than the regular ST,” retailing at $18,500 including the $875 destination charge. The ST, meanwhile, is priced at $22,215. A five-speed manual transmission (yes, five forward ratios on a 2019 model year passenger car) comes standard as opposed to the six-speeder in the ST.For $1,095, the peeps at Ford are much obliged to change it with the PowerShift automatic. A 1.6-liter four-cylinder takes care of propulsion, with output figures to be announced closer to the on-sale date. The 1.6-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder in the ST, meanwhile, continues to offer 197 horsepower and 202 pound-feet of torque.The 2018 and older model year of the non-ST rely on a 1.6 with 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet to its name, so here’s looking forward to similar numbers in the ST-Line. In regard to design, 16-inch wheels painted in black complement the more aggressive front fascia, rear spoiler, and chrome-tipped dual exhaust system.Hopping inside the Fiesta ST-Line bucket seats with sport embossed bolsters, manual air conditioning, 4-way manual driver’s seat, and a six-speaker stereo. The ST levels up to standard features such as sport seats, automatic air conditioning, 6-way power driver’s seat, Sony-branded eight-speaker audio system, and so forth.Don’t expect the Fiesta to hang around for too long in the United States, though. By 2020, the Ford Motor Company will discontinue all but two of its passenger cars in the U.S., leaving the Focus Active and Mustang to carry the torch forward.