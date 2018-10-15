autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

GM Raises Bar with New Extended Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

15 Oct 2018, 7:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Still struggling to get back the glory it lost during financial turmoil of the beginning of the decade, American company GM seems to be at a loss when it comes to the new car modelsl strategy for the future. But the General still has ways to draw customers to its lots.
4 photos
Boosted Cadillac CTS-V Goes Drag RacingBoosted Cadillac CTS-V Goes Drag RacingBoosted Cadillac CTS-V Goes Drag Racing
On Monday, GM announced a major upgrade to its warranty policies, with a new optional bumper-to-bumper limited warranty that was introduced as the industry’s first “true, extended” such feature.

As of this week, buyers of Chevrolet and GMC branded cars can opt to be offered a five years or 60,000 miles warranty, while Buick and Cadillac customers can benefit from a six years or 70,000 miles warranty.

Those figures are way up from the standard three years or 36,000 miles for Chevy and GMC and four years or 50,000 miles for Buick and Cadillac cars.

The decision made by GM to offer the extended warranty comes following analysis by IHS Markit which revealed that people who buy cars instead of leasing them have a tendency of keeping the vehicles around for over six years. 

“This true extended warranty can keep the average customers covered for most if not all of the time they own their vehicle,” said in a statement Ken Mac, GM executive in charge with the Protection department at GM.

The new extended warranty comes with additional perks for the owners. According to GM, any warranty service is done without the need to file a claim form and with no deductible, and is accepted without question at partner dealers across the U.S.

Furthermore, the warranty is in force no matter who owns the vehicle, meaning a current owner could sell the car and the warranty will not be affected, possibly leading to an increase in the sale price.

GM did not say how much the extended warranty costs, but did mention that it will be “included in the overall price of the vehicle and can, therefore, be folded into the loan or lease at the customer's request.”
GM Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac warranty
press release
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 