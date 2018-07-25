Boosted Cadillac CTS-V Goes Drag Racing, Beats Dodge Demon

Those who spend their time at the drag strip are pretty familiar with the beast that is the second-generation Cadillac CTS-V. There are plenty of heavily modded examples out there, which managed to deliver jaw-dropping 1/4-mile runs. However, the one we have here today is a third-generation machine and it certainly means business.

4 photos



We're not aware of the mods fitted to this Caddy, but we could use another highly modded CTS-V we recently showcased to figure out the kind of output this car has.



We're expecting the machine to pack well north of 1,000 ponies. Our reference point? Hennessey's HPE1000 Cadillac CTS-V, whose name is pretty much self-explanatory - here's the thing



Now, the model massaged by the Lone Star State developer needs 10.5 seconds to play the quarter-mile game. And, as anybody who knows a thing or two about the drag strip known, the distance from that kind of 1/4-mile time to the one we have here is not exactly small.



So it wouldn't surprise us to find out that this example packs more than double the factory output. Keep in mind that the CTS-V has borrowed its LT4 motor from the Z06 Corvette, albeit with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivering 10 fewer ponies for the four-door (make that 640 hp).



And you should also notice the beadlock wheels of the toy, which mean its racing tires can put the power down with ease.



As for the aural side of the

This slab of America recently hit the strip, managing to deliver a mighty impressive 1,320 feet time. To be more precise, the super-sedan needes 9.1 seconds to play the said game. For the record, the Dodge Demon theoretically needs 9.65s for the task, even though we'll have to wait for the cooler fall weather to see that car hitting its potential.We're not aware of the mods fitted to this Caddy, but we could use another highly modded CTS-V we recently showcased to figure out the kind of output this car has.We're expecting the machine to pack well north of 1,000 ponies. Our reference point? Hennessey's HPE1000 Cadillac CTS-V, whose name is pretty much self-explanatory - here's the thing destroying its rear tires for the fun of it.Now, the model massaged by the Lone Star State developer needs 10.5 seconds to play the quarter-mile game. And, as anybody who knows a thing or two about the drag strip known, the distance from that kind of 1/4-mile time to the one we have here is not exactly small.So it wouldn't surprise us to find out that this example packs more than double the factory output. Keep in mind that the CTS-V has borrowed its LT4 motor from the Z06 Corvette, albeit with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivering 10 fewer ponies for the four-door (make that 640 hp).And you should also notice the beadlock wheels of the toy, which mean its racing tires can put the power down with ease.As for the aural side of the Cadillac CTS-V , this is just as aggressive as you'd expect.