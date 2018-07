1,000 HP Hennessey Cadillac CTS-V Destroys Its Rear Tires, Does a Very Good Job

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, be prepared to see Hennessey Performance's CTS-V top dog package in action. The Lone Star State manufacturer has recently released a piece of footage showcasing the monster doing what it does best, from a dyno run to merciless burnouts.In fact, we have to mention that the Texan developer offers three upgrades for the CTS-V. Those willing to go for the Level One package will get 750 hp, enough to keep up with the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat . As for Level Two, this simply takes things to 800 ponies.Nevertheless, we're here to discuss Level Three, which delivers a nicely rounded 1,000 hp. Oh, and by the way, the torque for this one sits at 966 lb-ft.Now, you might wonder what has been done to the LT4 motor in pursuit of the four-digit output. Well, the list of mods fitted to the car includes a larger supercharger, an intake manifold, a camshaft, ported cylinder heads, upgraded valve springs and retainers (the same goes for the intake and exhaust valves, valve lifters and pushrods), an intercooler, as well as a custom exhaust featuring long-tube headers.Of course, all the power also needs to be translated into proper numbers. According to the company, this four-door can play the 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, while its quarter-mile time sits at 10.5 seconds.P.S.: Make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button below, as this is one loud slab of America.