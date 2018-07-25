Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Challenger Scat Pack, America Wins

There are plenty of enthusiasts out there who believe that Dodge got the number of doors wrong on the modern-day Charger. Nevertheless, there are also muscle car aficionados who adore the diversity delivered by the Challenger and Charger pair. And regardless of the camp you belong to, there's no way of denying the giggles delivered by a drag race between the two.

And we've brought along such a sprinting battle, albeit one that can't be called fair, since it sees one of the cars coming in blown form, while the other is an all-motor proposal.To be more precise, we're looking at a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat , which duked it out with a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack. So while the sedan packs 707 ponies, the coupe comes with 485 horses. And no, this isn't a T/A, as the visual aftermarket bits on the car might suggest.Fortunately, the drivers of the two decided to take the whole thing to the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and benefitting from the prepped surface of the track.The slabs of America got together in Canada, with the muscle beasts battling at the Mission Raceway Park.Of course, when it comes to such a battle, the aural side can be just as enticing as the visual one, at least when it comes to spectators. As such, we're inviting you to turn up the volume and be the judge of this one.Speaking of Dodge, we can't wait to see the 2019 Challenger at work. Of course, we're eager to find out how the numbers of the new Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye are translated into the real world.And with the newcomer packing 797 hp and being available in both standard (if we may call it so) and Widebody form, the muscle coupe should deliver plenty of fun.