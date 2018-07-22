French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

5 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Challenger SRT 392 On the Street, Fight Is Lit

4 9s Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Another Hellcat in Pursuit of Happiness

2 McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned 570S in the Rain, Things Go South

More on this:

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, America Wins

Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and you've decided to hit the drag strip. A Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 lines up next to you - should you be worried? 4 photos



Of course, this won't keep GT500 drivers from attempting to give the newer ZL1 a run for its money and we've brought along a drag strip example the showcases this.



We're obviously looking at an ex-generation Mustang, with this being the pre-revamp incarnation of the



Oh, and let's not forget that while the 'Stand was only offered with a six-speed manual, the Camaro can be had with two or three pedals - the unit we have here comes in the first form, which makes it easier for the driver to engage in velocity brawls.



Now, the driver of the Mustang Shelby GT500 took to the comments section of the YouTuber video depicting the race to deliver his take on the battle.



"It was a good race, I cut a decent light, but ran out of steam on the top end," the man explains.



Indeed, as you'll notice in the clip, the aficionado knows a thing or two about playing the Christmas Tree game.



As with any race of the sort, the aural side of the battle can be just as important as the visual one. And we're inviting you to turn up the volume and be the judge of this one.



Speaking of the Mustang range-topper, we'll remind you that Ford is almost ready to introduce the



Well, in case the Blue Oval machine comes in factory stock form, there's no reason to fret, as the generation gap, which also involves a serious hp difference, ensures the victory of the golden bowtie.Of course, this won't keep GT500 drivers from attempting to give the newer ZL1 a run for its money and we've brought along a drag strip example the showcases this.We're obviously looking at an ex-generation Mustang, with this being the pre-revamp incarnation of the GT500 . And with the machine packing 550 ponies, it is 100 horses down on its rival.Oh, and let's not forget that while the 'Stand was only offered with a six-speed manual, the Camaro can be had with two or three pedals - the unit we have here comes in the first form, which makes it easier for the driver to engage in velocity brawls.Now, the driver of the Mustang Shelby GT500 took to the comments section of the YouTuber video depicting the race to deliver his take on the battle."It was a good race, I cut a decent light, but ran out of steam on the top end," the man explains.Indeed, as you'll notice in the clip, the aficionado knows a thing or two about playing the Christmas Tree game.As with any race of the sort, the aural side of the battle can be just as important as the visual one. And we're inviting you to turn up the volume and be the judge of this one.Speaking of the Mustang range-topper, we'll remind you that Ford is almost ready to introduce the S550-generation Shelby GT500