Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Challenger SRT 392 On the Street, Fight Is Lit

When you're looking for some weekend giggles, nothing beats a good old drag race involving a pair of muscle cars. And since it's Saturday, we've brought along just that, with this confrontation involving a Ford Mustang GT and a Dodge Challenger SRT 392.
Keep in mind that both the Blue Oval machine and the Mopar beast are 2015 models, so this is a pretty even match, at leat from this point of view.

Alas, we can't say the same when it comes to the aftermarket side of the tale. Sure, both coupes had been modded, but the 'Stang features a heftier list of goodies.

To be more precise, the Coyote V8 animating the pony has been gifted with a custom intake, a tuner exhaust and and E85 tune. As for the 6.4-liter HEMI that occupies the front section of the Dodge, this has receive long tube headers and a tune. Note that we're not aware of the new outputs of the V8s, since the owners didn't feel like sharing.

Alas, the aficionados wielding these machines decided to skip the safety of the drag strip, going for a street fight instead. Of course, this also meant a human Christmas Tree was used, but things didn't exactly go according to plan during the starting phase of the race - we won't drop any more details here, since we hate ruining the fun.

Oh, and we must also mention the scale footprint difference between the two slabs of America, with the Mustang being around 500 lbs lighter than the Challenger.

Speaking of the Ford, we can't wait for the Blue Oval to come up with a proper rival for SRT halo cars like the 2018 Challenger Demon and the 2019 Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

We are obviously talking about the 2019/2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, a machine that has been spied on multiple occasions and should debut soon.

