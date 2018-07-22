Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

4 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Challenger SRT 392 On the Street, Fight Is Lit

3 9s Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Another Hellcat in Pursuit of Happiness

1 McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned 570S in the Rain, Things Go South

More on this:

Novice Dodge Demon Driver Drag Races Hellcats, Gets Humiliated

When Dodge introduced the Demon to the world, everybody, including non-muscle car aficionados, was taken by surprise. We are, of course, talking about the SRT halo car's official 9.65s quarter-mile time. 5 photos



In fact, the best runs we've seen to date sit at about 9.9 seconds - yes, there are also quicker Demon out there, but those are tuner cars. While we're at it, we'll remind you that modded Dodge Demons are currently



Then again, the automotive producer has delivered a timeslip as proof for the said number and we are now expecting for the fall to bring more appropriate drag racing weather in order to see the 840 hp beast delivering on its promise.



As you can easily imagine, those who own Challenger Demons aren't exactly keeping them locked over the summer. As such, we get to see drag racing adventures involving the slab of America all the time.



And the most recent stunt of the sort involves a driver that takes his Mopar machine to the drag strip for the first time.



At least this is what the YouTuber behind the stunt explains in the description of the video: "OK, so it is the guy's first time out with his new Demon and as everyone knows when the Hellcats first came out it they took plenty of seat time and finesse to get the car to hook and perform in the 1/4 mile!"



As such, you'll get to see the



However, the official numbers and the real-world ones have proven to be two different things. To be more precise, Demon owners are still struggling to hit the said 1,320 feet performance.In fact, the best runs we've seen to date sit at about 9.9 seconds - yes, there are also quicker Demon out there, but those are tuner cars. While we're at it, we'll remind you that modded Dodge Demons are currently engaged in the race for the 8s run.Then again, the automotive producer has delivered a timeslip as proof for the said number and we are now expecting for the fall to bring more appropriate drag racing weather in order to see the 840 hp beast delivering on its promise.As you can easily imagine, those who own Challenger Demons aren't exactly keeping them locked over the summer. As such, we get to see drag racing adventures involving the slab of America all the time.And the most recent stunt of the sort involves a driver that takes his Mopar machine to the drag strip for the first time.At least this is what the YouTuber behind the stunt explains in the description of the video: "OK, so it is the guy's first time out with his new Demon and as everyone knows when the Hellcats first came out it they took plenty of seat time and finesse to get the car to hook and perform in the 1/4 mile!"As such, you'll get to see the Demon battling not one, but two Challenger Hellcats and getting left behind. And, judging by the official 1/4-mile times of the Challenger Hellcat (11.2s on street rubber and 10.8s on drag radials), these machines came in factory stock form.