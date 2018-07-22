McLaren 720S Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Driver Loses the Fight

Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

By now, anybody with even a remote interest in the drag racing realm knows that the McLaren 720S is a beast that instills fear in any kind of enemy. So, based on what we've seen so far, it's extremely difficult to lose a race in a McLaren 720S. Then again, this isn't impossible. 5 photos



The 720S tale we're here to tell sees the Woking beast engaging in a half-mile challenge on an airfield. As it usually happens in such cases, the thing that matters is the trap speed of the thing and this is where the car didn't disappoint. To be more precise, the mid-engined delight went all the way to 175 mph. For the record, tuner cars with over a thousand horsepower usually end up doing 190+ mph when engaging in such quests.



Nevertheless, the McLaren's adventure also included a few direct battles and there was one opponent that left it behind, at least judging by what we can see in the piece of footage documenting the adventure.



We're talking about a 991-generation



However, it was the driver of the Macca that did the "magic", as you'll get to see in the clip - make sure you don't watch it on mute, so you can observe the man's paddle shifting fiasco.



And no, we're not talking about the Macca battling a machine with a ton of extra horsepower. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that while the Brit's official output sits at 720 ponies, dyno runs have demonstrated that its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 actually delivers north of 750 horses.