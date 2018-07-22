McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned 570S in the Rain, Things Go South

Not a week goes by without us talking about the drag racing might of the McLaren 720S and that's because the British toy keeps knocking out opponents, be they stock machines or tuner cars. And, for its junior status, we can say the same thing about the 570S. But what if the two were to collide?

Of course, there would be no sense in drag racing a stock McLaren 570S against its big brother. Nevertheless, the battle we have here involves a 570S that had been taken down the aftermarket route, albeit not that far. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 of the supercar now packs a catless exhaust system and a stage two tune.The owner of the machine, who had been planning to race a 720S for a long time, recently managed to (partially) make his dream come true. The two engaged in a bit of street racing after a car meet, but, unfortunately, rain ruined their plans, so the run was far from perfect.Even so, you'll get to see the stunt at the 10:10 point of the clip below, with the YouTuber promising to return with a more serious fight.Until the YouTuber returns with a proper battle against a McLaren 720S, we'll remind you of some of the races his 570S has delivered in the past.Perhaps the most interesting one we've discussed to date involved the Macca duking it out with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. You know, the budget monster with no less than 755 ponies.Speaking of bang for buck, the aficionado also used his British weapon to battle another slab of contemporary America, namely the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.Note that both these velocity fights took place on the road, so the machines couldn't benefit from the prepped surface of the track.