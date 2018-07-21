9s Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Another Hellcat in Pursuit of Happiness

There are still Mopar fans out there who claim that Dodge got the number of doors on the modern Charger wrong. However, especially when talking about the SRT versions, we can't help but jump for joy at the idea of a family machine with a meaty V8 under its hood. And when it comes to the Charger SRT Hellcat, the excitement level goes through the roof.

5 photos



To get an idea of how far things have come, we'll show you a random drag race between two modded examples of the four-door Hellcat.



Fortunately, the drivers of these Mopar saloons decided to keep things safe, so they hit the drag strip, which meant they also benefited from the prepped surface of the track. Note that the pair of



Note that one of these cars is a rather extreme machine that probably packs a four-digit output, since it is capable of delivering 9s quarter-mile runs.



If you happen to be in a hurry, you should know that you can find the first race of the two Hellcat at the 1:55 point of the video below, while the second one awaits you at the 2:43 point of the clip. However, there are other moments of the vid that deserve your attention.



For instance, the outro features a



Then again, as spicy as the 707-pony sedan is, there will always be aficionados seeking extra grunt. And this is where the aftermarket side of the industry steps in.To get an idea of how far things have come, we'll show you a random drag race between two modded examples of the four-door Hellcat.Fortunately, the drivers of these Mopar saloons decided to keep things safe, so they hit the drag strip, which meant they also benefited from the prepped surface of the track. Note that the pair of Dodges duked it out on two separate occasions.Note that one of these cars is a rather extreme machine that probably packs a four-digit output, since it is capable of delivering 9s quarter-mile runs.If you happen to be in a hurry, you should know that you can find the first race of the two Hellcat at the 1:55 point of the video below, while the second one awaits you at the 2:43 point of the clip. However, there are other moments of the vid that deserve your attention.For instance, the outro features a Dodge Magnum that sounds like it was modded in a garage located in the inferno. A YouTube user was quick to point this out in the comments section of the video, with the uploader of the clip providing the secret behind the delicious V8 decibels - the Dodge is gifted with a monstrous single-turbo setup, hence its presence at the drag strip.