Brazilian Man Transforms 2002 Fiat Uno Into Lamborghini Aventador with Just $800

25 Jul 2018, 13:26 UTC ·
by
One mechanic and painter from Brazil is getting worldwide media attention after buying a 2002 Fiat Uno and turning it into a Lamborghini Aventador replica for a little under $800.
As they say, if you don’t got it, fake it. Edimar Souza Goulart loves fast and expensive sports cars, but he can’t afford one – not in this lifetime, or another. So, when he bought a 2002 Fiat Uno a couple of years ago, he came up with a brilliant idea: what if he transformed it to look like one of the best known beasts on wheels on the planet?

Two years and about $800 later, he is the proud owner of an Aventador. Make that a Lamborguno, as his creation has been dubbed in the local media – a Lamborghini Aventador lookalike with the inside of a Fiat Uno.

For the record, he paid about $2,400 for the Fiat, so his entire work cost $3,200 – considerably cheaper than the real deal. It’s a budget Aventador, if you will.

Sure, he will never be able to jump into his Lamborguno and have the same experience as he would in the Aventador, but it’s the closest thing for him right now. You can tell the car is not legit at a single glance, but the way he puts it: it’s a work of art and that’s enough. He’s always had a passion for design, and is happy to have been able to combine it with his love of sports cars.

Plus, he gets attention when he parks it in front of the house, and again, it’s enough for him.

For the time being, Goulart can’t take it on the public roads until the Department of Transport approves his design. Until then, it’s illegal for him to drive it.

“I’ve always loved sports cars,” Goulart says. “It is a dream come true to put this car together.”

