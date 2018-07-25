Police Arrest 2 Men on Motorcycle with Stolen Fish Tank

Whenever you think your day couldn’t get any worse, think of these 2 dudes from Niles, Ohio: they tried to rob a pet store, stole a fish tank and thought a motorcycle was the perfect escape vehicle.
And it gets even better from here on. Though of respectable ages (52 and 46 years old, respectively), these 2 criminal masterminds, identified as Mitchell Adkin and Christopher Binio by the Niles Police on Facebook, found the dumbest way to elude the police. Ultimately, they got caught and are now the laughing stock of the police department and, what’s worse, of the Internet.
According to the Facebook post, the two broke into a local pet store and made away with a large fish tank. 52-year-old Adkin was the passenger on the motorcycle and, as such, he was tasked with carrying the load.
Police saw them go by and gave chase, which is when Adkin got spooked and tried to jump off the bike. He broke the fish tank in the process and got arrested.
Binio led the police on a short chase before he managed to lose the cruiser. Another officer found the bike abandoned in a neighborhood nearby, and a “nervous-looking” man “furiously” pruning the trees with his bare hands. That visual alone is enough for a couple of hearty laughs.
Apparently, he thought he could fool the cop, telling him he was there to do yard work and trying to point him into a wrong direction, by claiming he had seen the suspect go down a different road. The officer didn’t buy his story and called the other one at the scene – the one who had chased the bike earlier.
Binio was identified as the driver and was put in handcuffs as well. “Both are charged with theft offenses and Binion with multiple traffic charges including failure to comply (fleeing and eluding),” the Niles Police says.
As it happens, there is no legal punishment for stupidity.
