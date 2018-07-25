autoevolution
 

Twin-Turbo Mustang GT Challenges McLaren 570S to a Drag Race, Brings Destruction

When you're up for the occasional drag racing giggles, a McLaren 570S is the kind of car that can make you feel invincible, especially when gifted with a few mods. No really, this model might belong to the British automaker's Sport Series, but it can certainly punch deep into supercar territory.
And there's one YouTuber out there who owns a slightly modded 570S, engaging in sprinting battles all the time - the man also drives a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, but this is another story for another time.

Returning to the Woking animal, its driver has been carefully selecting its opponents for quite a while now. We'll remind you that, using his British toy, the man duked it out with a C7-generation ZR1, as well as with a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

However, the time has come for the aficionado to battle an interesting slab of America, namely a modded S550 Mustang GT. Zooming in on the Blue Oval machine, we'll mention that its 5.0-liter V8 has left its naturally aspirated nature behind.

The Coyote has been gifted with a twin-turbo setup and, according to the owner, now delivers 850 hp at the rear wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits close to 1,000 horses.

As for the McLaren, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 of the 570S has been gifted with a custom exhaust and a custom ECU map. As a result, the motor now produces 600 hp at the wheels.

The two drivers were determined to see which car is quicker, which is why they battled on multiple occasions. it's worth mentioning that these races took place on the street. Nevertheless, they used rolling starts, giving the 'Stang a fair chance, as getting off the line in a rush would've obviously been too much for the pony.

And you can head over to the 4:45 point of the video below for the street racing action.

