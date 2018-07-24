2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZR1 Drag Races Tuned Dodge Demon, Just Won't Give Up

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are entirely different animals, with the first being built for all-round performance and the latter aiming to dominate the strip. However, you shouldn't expect this to prevent the drivers of the two from battling each other.

To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI heart of the Challenger had been gifted with an upper pulley and a tune, so the thing probably delivers north of 900 horses - keep in mind that, when sipping race juice, the stock motor delivers 840 ponies.



Before inviting you to head over to the "play" button below, we need to tell you that the clip is actually focused on a different race. The battle involves the slightly modded Demon mentioned above fighting a...



Now, the name of the Japanese automotive producer isn't the first that comes to mind when thinking of a rival for the SRT halo car.



Nevertheless, the Mitsu we have here is a 3000GT VR4 packing a couple of mods. The turbocharged toy now delivers around 700 hp and, as you'll notice in the clip, this managed to give the muscle car a run for its money.



And since the thing packs a stick shift, you'll also get to see the driver working his way through the gears, while the guy in the Dodge lets the eight-speed auto do all the work. Oh, and while the idea of a turbo machine might not sound like decibel fun, this is one of the exceptions.



