Tuned Hellcat Drag Races Dodge Demon, All Hell Breaks Loose

In theory, the Dodge Demon shouldn't be the kind of car that needs a driver mod to reach its maximum potential. After all, the Mopar machine comes with tech goodies like Transbrake (sending power to the wheels as quickly as possible), Torque Reserve (also pretty useful during the takeoff phase) and an eight-speed automatic tranny.
Nevertheless, as the real world has shown, the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel can make quite a difference.

And quite a few of the Demon sprinting battles we've shown you to date come from YouTuber Demonology. The aficionado knows how to wield the 840 hp beast properly, having one-upped plenty of machines to date.

Of course, you can expect the man and his SRT halo car to tick the walk in the park box each time a race takes place. And the example we're here to show you involves a battle that gave the pair a hard time.

The fight saw the Demon duking it out with a modded Hellcat. And while we're not aware of the exact list of mods fitted to the latter, we can tell you it sipped Q16 race fuel during the said run.

Fortunately, the Challengers chose the drag strip as their battleground, with this bringing plenty of advantages, from keeping things safe to enjoying the prepped surface.

Note that the piece of footage documenting the quarter-mile challenge also involves the timeslips, so you'll easily be able to keep up with the progress of the siblings.

Oh, and we must also mention that the Demon didn't have its skinny front tires on for this battle. As for what the owner thinks about this, you'll get to find out in the video, all with a bit of a Game Of Thrones twist (the video editing is pretty wild with this YouTuber, as always).

