2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R with Surprising Results

Say the name of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and you'll notice opponents queuing to fight the thing. And despite the 'Vette being built for road courses more than anything else, most of the battles involving the thing are drag races. In fact, we've brought along just such an adventure, one that sees the slab of America duking it out with a Mercedes-AMG GT R.

4 photos



The 755 hp (765 PS) golden bowtie machine came in factory stock form and you should know we're talking about an eight-speed auto machine fitted with the ZTK aero package, which means its sports a super-sized rear wing.



We can say the same about the Best of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the GT R, remember?), whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 churns out 575 hp (make that 585 PS).



As always, we must take the financial side of these supercars into account. And while the AMG GT R.



Any race of the sort also involves an aural side and this is where the Chevy easily dominates its German competitior.A little map for your clicks

If you happen to be in a hurry, you'll find the standing start race of the two at the 7:01 point of the clip below, while the rolling adventure awaits you at the 5:21 point.



Nevertheless, the rest of the video is also worthy of your time, as it is packed with racing action (for instance, it involves the



The Euro and the US supercars got together at a velocity event that meant the two had a runway to enjoy. This means they took the time to engage in both standing and rolling races - the latter saw them getting up to around 150 mph.The 755 hp (765 PS) golden bowtie machine came in factory stock form and you should know we're talking about an eight-speed auto machine fitted with the ZTK aero package, which means its sports a super-sized rear wing.We can say the same about the Best of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the GT R, remember?), whose twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 churns out 575 hp (make that 585 PS).As always, we must take the financial side of these supercars into account. And while the ZR1 kicks off at $119,995, you'll have to pay at least $157,000 for a Mercedes-GT R.Any race of the sort also involves an aural side and this is where the Chevy easily dominates its German competitior.If you happen to be in a hurry, you'll find the standing start race of the two at the 7:01 point of the clip below, while the rolling adventure awaits you at the 5:21 point.Nevertheless, the rest of the video is also worthy of your time, as it is packed with racing action (for instance, it involves the C7 ZR1 vs. Lamborghini Huracan drag race we've already shown you).