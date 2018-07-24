2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Knockout Delivered

autoevolution
 

If you look up the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on YouTube, you might end up believing that General Motors secretly designed the thing as drag racer, that's how many straight-line battles of the supercar have shown up. And here we are, bringing you a fresh adventure of the sort. This time around, the slab of America dukes it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.
The two very different supercars got together at the track, with the ZR1 and the Lambo having met during a velocity event that included multiple speed devils.

Keep in mind that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine we have here comes in standard (if we may call it so) LP610-4 form. As for the 'Vette, this features the eight-speed automatic, not the manual, while sporting the ZTK aero package, whose big wing actually works against the drag racing purpose at the speed.

It's also worth mentioning that the Italian exotic and the American supercar both came in factory stock condition. And given how many supercar owners tweak their machines nowadays, this is no small feat.

To ensure the conclusion of their fight is relevant, the two battled on two separate occasions. The first included a standing start, with the driver of the all-paw V10 beast making sure the Corvette has the change to get the timing right.

As for the second, this was a rolling stunt, one that saw the two machines going from 40 to 150 mph.

Now, as the video also highlights, we must also take the financial side of the supercars into account and, to put things simply, you could buy two ZR1s for the price of a Huracan.

P.S.: The piece of footage depicting the race is worth watching until the end, since it includes a bonus race, albeit one that our avid readers might already be familiar with.

