Hellcat Widebody Drag Races Terminator Mustang SVT Cobra, Street Fight is Lit

The two supercharged slabs of America got together on the street, engaging in drag racing fights, with these involving both standing and rolling starts.While the MY18 Challenger we have here comes in stock form, we can't say the same about the Terminator Cobra. That's because the 4.6-liter V8 of the thing has been gifted with a Kenne Bell 2.8-liter blower delivering 17 lbs of boost. The list of custom bits and piece also includes long tube headers, a decatted exhaust and, of course, newmapping.The Blue Oval hero packs a monstrous 600 hp at the rear wheels, which means its crankshaft number sits close to 700 ponies. Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that we're talking about a stick shift car running on street tires.As for the automatic Hellcat, this features a set of drag radials supplied by Mickey Thompson.Now, before moving on to the battle of the two, we need to mention the similarities between the (factory) Terminator and the Hellcat.You see, this machine came to the world back in 2003, with SVT engineers deciding to strap a blower to its old-school V8. As a result, the motor delivers 390 hp, which was quite a lot for those times and allowed it to be the most potent muscle car of its time.Oh, and did we mention the fact that it came with an independent rear suspension? Remember that it took the normal Mustang another two generations to feature such tech.