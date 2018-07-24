Ohio DMV Uses LeBron James Photo to Keep People from Smiling in License Photo

The idea might not be very elaborate, but it’s incredibly smart. And funny. It consists of taping a photo of NBA star LeBron James, wearing a Lakers jersey, to the camera taking the photos of future drivers.In case you haven’t heard, just recently, at the end of the season, the NBA MVP agreed to move back to Los Angeles and play with the Lakers. That meant the end of his time with the Cavs in Cleveland. And yes, Cleveland is in Ohio, where this DMV is located.This feels like we’ve ruined the joke by explaining it, but perhaps some type of context was needed for all you non-basketball fans. The joke was simply too good: look at LeBron in his Lakers threads and weep for the Cavs. Incidentally, this will also prevent you from smiling in your license photo, which is not allowed.“At the Ohio DMV, where it's forbidden to smile for your license picture. They enforce this rule by making you look at the Lebron on Lakers picture...” the guy who snapped the photo of the camera writes on Facebook.Needless to say, his post has gone viral ever since, drawing hilarious comments and plenty of praises for the quick-thinking photographer.As for why you’re not allowed to smile in a license or passport photo, it’s because flashing a toothy grin interferes with facial recognition software. The video at the bottom of the page best explains it. Next time you’re at the DMV, think of this. Or you can think of LeBron’s move to the Lakers, whichever floats your boat.