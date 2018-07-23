autoevolution
 

Austrian Family Steals Taxi, Crashes into Boat, Drives Off the Ledge

23 Jul 2018, 11:26 UTC ·
by
An Austrian family living in the Swiss town of Rorschach went on an insane (and totally unjustified) ride in a taxi they stole from its rightful 60-year-old driver.
The ride wasn’t long, but it sure was eventful, according to a statement on Facebook by the police in St. Gallen. The family, comprised of husband, wife and 10-year-old daughter, hijacked the taxi from the driver after the man assaulted him.

They drove it through the neighborhood and to a nearby town, and crashed into a parked boat, before driving it off a ledge and wrecking the car. Perhaps realizing they were in serious trouble, the 3 tried to make their escape on foot, before police caught up with them and detained them.

According to the statement, the taxi driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 10-year-old girl was also hurt in the crash and had to receive treatment in the hospital, but it is said her injuries are minor.

As for the husband, identified only as a 38-year-old man, police say he was not “in a fit state” to drive a vehicle, which would seem to indicate he was under the influence. No word yet on the woman, her part in the strange incident or her condition after the crash.

The couple is now in police custody, pending charges. Further details on the case have not been made public to the press. Perhaps the most burning question would be regarding the couple’s motivation for going on such an insane ride, especially with a minor child in their care.

We know taxi fares can be shamelessly expensive, but still. It’s unacceptable to put a child’s life (and your own and those of innocent bystanders, if you think about it) just so you can get from point A to point B without paying some cabbie.

