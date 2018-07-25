Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

2019 Range Rover Gets New 275 HP V6 Diesel Engine

The least powerful Range Rover model just become a little more appealing for the 2019 model year. A new 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine has just been added, along with a host of other improvements. 13 photos HP . Meanwhile, torque is boosted from 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) to 625 Nm (461 lb-ft).



It's stated that the unit "combines performance with efficiency" to deliver fuel consumption of 36.7mpg (7.7 l/100km) and CO2 emissions of 202/km. However, the old unit average 6.9 liters and 182 grams. Confused? It's the WLTP cycle.



Also new for 2019 is that the 4.4-liter SDV8 (diesel) is matched to "enhanced eight-speed automatic gearbox that delivers superior efficiency by reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions."



We think they're talking about an eco option here. However, if that's what you're after, the greenest Range Rover is still the new



“Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and the most capable and refined vehicle of its kind,” said vehicle line director Nick Collins. “The latest updates ensure customers enjoy the peerless comfort they’ve come to expect, with more choice, convenience and safety than ever.”



And just like the 2019 Range Rover Sport, this full-size luxury SUV is now optionally available with Adaptive Cruise Control that keeps you in the lane and maintains a safe distance from the car in front while also being able to follow it.



