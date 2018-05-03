Range Rover Velar Updated In Europe For MY 2019

For the time being, the Range Rover Velar in its most extreme tune comes with a supercharged V6 and 380 metric ponies. There’s a Velar SVR in the offing with the 5.0-liter S/C V8 engine from the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, but that’s a gas-guzzler too.
In Europe, diesel is still relevant in this segment, which is why Land Rover decided to upgrade the Velar lineup with the D275. Slotted between the 2.0 D240 and 3.0 D300, the D275 has 275 PS (271 horsepower) and 625 Nm (461 pound-feet) of torque to offer from 3.0 liters displacement. At £49,740 on-the-road in the United Kingdom, this fellow is approximately £2,000 more than the D240 four-cylinder.
The D275 isn’t the only newity brought forward by the 2019 model year in Europe. As the Velar gains momentum in this part of the world, Land Rover decided to broaden the choice of interior options (such as Kvadrat premium textile seats). On the technological front, the driver-assistance suite is now complemented by Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist and High-Speed Emergency Braking.
As standard, the Velar ships with a rearview camera, front and rear parking assistance, Driver Condition Monitor, Emergency Braking, and Lane Keep Assist. Adaptive damping continues to be offered as an option, with the system programmed to monitor wheel movement 500 times per second and body movement 100 times per second. The air suspension system - which can be had on V6 models, the D240 diesel, and P300 four-cylinder turbo – is also within reach as an optional extra.
Last, but certainly not least, two engine options benefit from a larger fuel tank. The models in question are the P250 and P300, which level up from 63 to 82 liters (16.6 to 21.6 gallons). So much for range anxiety, right?
“We’ve given Range Rover Velar customers more choice with the addition of a new diesel engine option, even more scope for personalization and the latest safety technology. Creating the perfect Range Rover Velar is now easier than ever,” said Finbar McFall, product marketing director of JLR.
