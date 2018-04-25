autoevolution
 

Range Rover 6x6 Pickup Is an Oppulent Land Yacht

A German firm called T.Fotiadis Design has just presented the first preview images for a Range Rover project unlike any you've seen before. Dubbed the SLT, it takes the form of a really long 6x6 with a definite nautical theme.
If completed, the vehicle would be comparable to the Defender from Kahn, the Hennessey Ford Velociraptor or the Brabus-tuned B63S 700 6x6. However, we think the SLT is in a category all of its own.

From some angles, it reminds us of the Captain Nemo's fancy car from 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. It's got the same focus on the dish as the Maybach S650 Cabriolet, which was also yacht-inspired. Another Range Rover this reminds us of is the pickup which Startech made about three years ago.

As far as we know, T.Fotiadis Design is not a tuner. The SLT, which is short for Superyacht Land Tender, is going to be their company car, chauffeuring clients with deep pockets to super-yachts.

The vehicle is derived from the RR Long-Wheelbase and now measures a whopping 6.2 meters long, 2.13m wide with a height of 1.85m (244 inches long, 84 inches wide, and sits 73 inches tall). So that's how you make six 20-inch wheels looks small!

We're not even sure that it's legal to drive this monster on a regular license. But we can tell you the interior should be as breathtaking as the 6-wheel chassis conversion. The seats will come from Foglizzo, with amenities such as a wine cooler and tablet screens pretty much guaranteed.

Several powertrain options are planned, including a 4.4-liter diesel, a 5-liter supercharged V8 or even a 2-liter plug-in hybrid. Sadly, there's no marine V12.

The launch is planned for this September's 2018 Monaco Yacht Show. But orders will be taken even before that.
